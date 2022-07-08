Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Gareth Carter: Prepare now to ensure a great potato crop

6 minutes to read
It's time to prepare for your spud crop. Photo / Getty Images

It's time to prepare for your spud crop. Photo / Getty Images

By
Gareth Carter

While we are in the depths of winter, we need to prepare for spring.

New season's seed potatoes have arrived in stores. Now is the time to choose the varieties you want, take them home

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.