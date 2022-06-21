Voyager 2021 media awards
Great Minds: Growing a stronger mind in the garden

7 minutes to read
"Seeing people grow their own food for the first time had a significance you had to see to explain," said Carlos Rippon. Photo / Stuart Munro

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Whether it's picking your first home-grown pumpkin or the sprouting of spring seeds, gardening can be yummy and often nostalgic.

As part of our Great Mind series, Emma Bernard looks into the mental health benefits

