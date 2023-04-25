Rodger Fox will play original music inspired by the Māori poet Hone Tūwhare and the original arrangements of the music of Sir Dave Dobbyn. Photo / Nick Granville

Whanganui has celebrated International Jazz Day (IJD) every year since 2018, and as a result, we have gained recognition nationally and internationally.

A visit to www.jazzday.com on your computer will take you to the home page, where a rolling collage of some of the world’s greatest musicians includes a snippet from a video recorded at our 2022 event. Look closely, and you will see Dr Rodger Fox and the Whanganui & Manawatū Student Jazz Collective rehearsing in the afternoon for the evening concert.

We will do it again this year on April 30, the day designated for the celebration by Unesco and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. And because IJD falls on the weekend, Whanganui has a weekend of events to celebrate this remarkable music and its positive influence on our culture.

Events:

What: Dr Emma Bugden (Whanganui Unesco Creative City of Design) leads a panel discussion: Creativity Makes Better Cities.

When: Friday, April 28 4pm-5.30pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

*

What: Jam Session with the Chris Dann Trio and invited guests.

When: Friday, April 26, 6pm-8.30pm.

Where Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave.

*

What: Andrew London’s new show ‘Let’s Talk About Me’. Andrew is a perennial guest of the Whanganui Jazz Club.

When: Saturday, April 29, 2pm and 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

*

What: The International Jazz Day Concert, featuring Rodger Fox celebrating fifty years of the Rodger Fox Big Band, playing original music inspired by the Māori poet Hone Tūwhare and original arrangements of the music of Sir Dave Dobbyn. Special guests - Whanganui & Manawatū Student Jazz Collective.

When: Sunday, April 30, 7pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

There is a lot of music for you to enjoy this weekend. For any questions you may have about any of these events, please call Ken Chernoff on 022 431 5434.