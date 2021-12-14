Former Whanganui judge and resident musician in running for New Zealander of the Year Awards

Former Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft who served his first term as a judge in Whanganui is a semi-finalist for the New Zealander of the Year Award. Photo / John Stone

Former Children's Commissioner and Whanganui District Court Judge Andrew Becroft, as well as Whanganui-based singer Stan Walker, have been named as semi-finalists for the 2022 New Zealander of the Year Award.

Semi-finalists in seven categories for the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa were selected from thousands of nominations.

Judge Becroft was the Children's Commissioner for six years, ending his tenure in October 2021.

The former Principal Youth Court Judge has been vocal in his calls for further resourcing of the Royal Commission's Inquiry into Abuse in Care and he is a tireless campaigner for the rights of children.

"It is an unexpected honour to be a semi-finalist for this award," he said.

Becroft said the nomination was a recognition of the work of the Children's Commission and the "fantastic" staff who had worked with him.

"There were 12 staff when I started and they grew to an incredible team of 35.

"I couldn't have achieved things I did without them or without the work of my predecessor, Russell Wills. The role was part-time during his tenure yet he achieved so much, and I was able to step into his slipstream to continue what he started."

Whanganui-based musician Stan Walker is a semi-finalist in the Young New Zealander of the Year Award category. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui-based musician Stan Walker is a semi-finalist in the University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Award Te Mātātahi o te Tau.

Walker has called the river city home since he met and married his wife, Lou Tyson.

The young New Zealander Award recognises a young person with the potential to bring about change and produce a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve themselves and their whole community.

Walker is recognised for using his impressive voice to keep te reo Māori alive and promote all the gifts of te ao Māori. He is currently preparing to co-host the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards and completing the recording of his latest album.

His agent said he could not be reached for comment.

"I know he is deeply proud and hopes this will encourage all young Māori to strive to build a better Aotearoa," he said.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru patron of the awards, said the list of semi-finalists was impressive.

"These remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by our independent judging panel as upholding the mana and spirit of this much-loved awards programme," she said.

"Once again, it's been an extraordinary year – marked with deep challenges, exhilarating celebrations and courageous decisions. And through it all, our semi-finalists have each demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making this country a better place for us all – stepping up to act as 'pou,' as support and strength for whānau, for communities, for our country and beyond."

All semi-finalists go on for consideration in the next round of judging and three finalists in each category will be announced on February 22. The winners will be revealed at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner, set to take place in Auckland on March 31.