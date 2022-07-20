Matt Calvert (purple shirt) lays out instructions during a huddle. Photo / Karen Hughes

A win over Palmerston North Marist last weekend has put Whanganui Athletic one step closer to lifting the Federation Cup for 2022.

Striker Ants Bell chipped the Palmerston North keeper from 35 yards out to seal a 2-1 victory.

Player/Coach Matt Calvert said it was a massive result, and one that put the team in pole position to take the title for the first time in eight seasons.

"We're delighted that all the hard work we've put in this season is paying off.

"It was a really good day for football at Wembley Park."

After captaining the team over the last few seasons, Calvert added the coaching role to his portfolio this year.

"We worked very hard through preseason and spoke a lot about making sure we are a close-knit group, and getting as much depth as we could into the squad," he said.

'With the landscape of where the world is right now, you have times when you could be six or seven (players) down.

"In past seasons we've been tight for numbers, but now we've got the next one in line and it's up to them to produce."

One season still on his mind was 2020.

Whanganui Athletic entered the final game two points ahead of the New Plymouth Rangers, but a 2-0 loss to Palmerston North Marist put paid to its title chances.

"You remember the good moments in football really well, but the bad moments can stick there too.

"Personally, this year I've used stuff like that as a motivator."

Josh Smith has nine goals to his name so far this season. Photo / Karen Hughes

The top team and Whanganui Athletic Reserves had never been as close as this season, training together and providing chances for players to "work themselves up", Calvert said.

"Again, that creates depth and it creates competition.

"It's been good for me too because I've been able to instil a playing style on the group. The boys have really taken it in their stride."

The team is on the road for the next two weeks, taking on Napier Marist and Napier City Rovers before returning to Wembley to play Massey University in the last game of the season.

If Whanganui Athletic claims the trophy it will play off against the Capital Premier League winners for a place in the New Zealand Football Central League.

Despite that being "a massive aim" for the club, Calvert said he remained focused on the Napier Marist game.

The team has dropped points in two away fixtures so far this season.

"If you're looking seven weeks ahead then you'll miss what's happening right now.

"I want to win this week and I want to keep a clean sheet. We've got to be right there, bang on it.

"It's all about making sure you don't get carried away, and just focus on the next moment and next situation."

The strong team culture this season meant Whanganui Athletic didn't need to rely on one or two players, Calvert said.

Josh Smith was at the top of the goal scoring list with nine.

"In terms of attacking players, everyone has played their part. We've got Quinn Mailman, Perry Stewart and Takudzwa Hove, who unfortunately got injured right at the start of the season.

"We've got a fantastic defensive group as well, with Jake Simcox, Shaan Stewart and James Satherley."

Due to injuries and illness, Simcox was the only player to start every game this season, Calvert said.

"Something I've learned from past seasons is you can't win things with 11 or 12 players, you need 16 or 17.

"We have really made sure to drive that this year. Everyone has played their part."