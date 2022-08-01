Whanganui Athletic claim the Federation League with a game to spare. Photo / Karen Hughes

GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic travelled north on Saturday to Napier with one goal and one goal only, the Federation League trophy.

Standing in their way, a Napier City Rovers reserve side eager to bounce back from their 8-1 drubbing from Palmerston North Marist only a week earlier.

Sho Goto, scorer of the Chatham Cup final-winning goal in 2019, returned from Japan to bolster Rovers as they look to cement a spot in National League.

The timing couldn't have come worse for Athletic, Rovers first team having no game and Goto being put into the reserve team for the crucial fixture. Rovers also dropped Zac Madsen, Fergus Neil and Isaac Belcher from their first team to fill gaps in their squad and increase the workload required for Athletic.

The game was moved on to Bluewater Stadium and the reds arrived full of energy to a perfectly maintained pitch, light wind and the trademark Napier sun. It was all set, everything was laid out for Athletic - all they had to do was complete the job.

An exciting, energetic start from both sides who created chances early on had the crowd on the edges of their seats and hungry for more.

A long ball from Athletic goalkeeper Matthew Calvert would change the complexity of the game as winger Quinn Mailman looked to flick the ball onwards but was met with the head of the Rovers fullback in a high-speed collision. After a delay in the game, the referee swiftly pulled a red card from his pocket to many complaints from the Rovers players and staff but little complaint from the fullback himself.

A team reduced to 10 men can often be harder to play against than the full 11 and this scenario was no different - Rovers grew from this incident and although they had to defend a lot over the next period of play, their energy levels were up.

Both teams were creating chances until the 25th minute when Mailman gambled on a long ball from Calvert again, this time missing. No contact with the ball was made and Mailman ran through to chip it over the head of the Rovers defenders to Farmer's feet, who struck it into the goalkeeper, the ball bounced out to Josh Smith's feet who calmly placed it into the bottom left corner to put the reds up 1-0.

The game continued to be end to end with both teams having chances. Athletics' defence being rock solid all season - took a 30m swerving bullet into the top right corner from Goto for them to concede their first goal from open play all season, tying the game up 1-1 in the 35th minute.

A dangerous cross from Farmer found Mailman's head on the top of the 18-yard box as he found his way between two defenders and made a strong header which made its way over the goalkeeper's head only to bounce off the crossbar.

Luckily the ball fell to Bell hunting in the goal box who flicked the ball up on to his head and restored the Athletic lead right on the brink of halftime. This was Mailman's last input of the game because the head injury got the best of him and he was replaced by Tom Pearce.

The quality of the game decreased in the second half as both teams turned the ball over a lot more.

Simcox, trying to play a ball across the backline, hit the Rovers striker who, if not for his heavy touch, was in on goal. The gap was extended when Josh Smith smashed a ball across the face of goal, where Rovers keeper could only parry it into the path of Bell who took a touch and placed it in from 2m, his eagerness in the box and ability to be in the right place at the right time reason for doubling his tally for the day.

A two-goal lead going into the last 20 minutes led to defensive changes and Athletic not pushing on as much as they were previously.

Rovers got on the front foot and had a penalty disallowed only to win one a few minutes later as the left wing felt contact from Bouzaid and went down softly. The Rovers player stepped up and calmly slotted the ball past Calvert, giving them a glimmer of hope with 10 to play.

Athletic held on and dug deep through smart play and disciplined shape to hold out the Rovers attack for the remainder of the game and were exuberant as the referee put the whistle to his lips ending not only the game but Whanganui Athletics' eight-year drought.

The bench was emptied as the players rushed on to the field to celebrate the momentous occasion and the realisation of all of their hard work throughout the season had finally come together.

The team asked to be presented with the trophy in front of their home crowd this weekend at Wembley Park after their encounter with Massey University. They will be expecting a big turnout and will be pleased to do so in front of fans who have been so loyal all year long, home and away.

Wembley Park will be a busy place this weekend as junior football returns after a long break of school holidays and ground closures.

Whanganui Athletic reserves also have a derby match against local rivals Wanganui City which will be followed by Athletics' first team playing Massey at 2.45pm and a trophy presentation after the game.

It will be an exciting day of football and celebrations because this win is big not only for Whanganui Athletic but also for Whanganui football itself.