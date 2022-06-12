The Aramoho Rowing Club has been hit by flooding for the second time this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Aramoho Rowing Club has been hit by flooding for the second time this month. Photo / Bevan Conley

Strong winds and rising river levels rises are affecting the Whanganui region, resulting in road closures, power outages and flooding.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the region on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said gusts of up to 98km/h had been recorded by the weather station at Whanganui Airport, with wind expected to reach the 90km/h mark again on Monday afternoon.

McInnes said conditions in the region were ideal for severe thunderstorms.

In the last 24 hours, 39.5 millimetres of rain was recorded by the weather station midway between Whanganui and Ohakune.

The same weather station recorded 11mm in one hour between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday.

With MetService forecasting similar amounts of rain for the region for the next 24 hours, Horizons Regional Council said it was keeping a watching brief on rivers throughout the region.

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club clearing out some boats. Photo / Bevan Conley

Horizons emergency management controller Craig Grant said they were particularly monitoring the Whanganui, Manawatū, Turakina and Mangaone river catchments.

"While we are not currently anticipating any major issues for our river systems, thunderstorm rainfall can be unpredictable so we are actively monitoring in case the situation changes and we need to respond," he said.

Grant said Horizons was in regular contact with city and district councils throughout the region to inform them of possible pressure points for flooding.

There is already flooding at the Aramoho Rowing Club, and minor flooding at the boardwalk near Moutoa Quay in the central city.

Flooding from the Matarawa Stream has closed James McGregor Memorial Park.

Flooding caused the closure of State Highway 1 between Wings Line and Calico Line in Marton, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Waka Kotahi said the area had been closed since 4.05am on Monday and motorists should avoid the area and postpone travel if possible.

Whanganui District Council announced a spate of road closures across the region.

Minor flooding on the board walk by Moutoa Quay. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui River Rd is closed at Pungarehu, and the council expected more damage to the road further up towards Jerusalem.

Both Te Hue Rd, off State Highway 4 near Kakatahi, and Kauarapaoa Rd at the 11km mark have been closed due to slips.

The council said a substantial number of trees were down around the Mangamahu and Parihauhau areas due to high winds but roads were still passable.

Powerlines have been brought down on Western Line at Brunswick due to high winds.

Powerco reported four power outages across the region on Monday morning.

There were two outages in Brunswick, one at 3.19am which initially affected 39 properties, 18 of which had their power restored at 5.43am, according to a Powerco representative.

Flooding from Matarawa Stream has closed James McGregor Memorial Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

There was also an outage for 42 more properties in Brunswick at 3.39am. Power has yet to be restored.

Raetihi had an outage at 5.37am which affected 13 properties, but power had since been restored, Powerco said.

In Marton, 12 properties lost power 7.50am, and by late morning power was yet to be restored.

A Powerco representative said they had not found a cause for any of the outages. High winds were making repairs to the lines difficult as it was unsafe for crews to work on ladders or elevated platforms.

Among school and early childhood centre closures around the country on Monday are Te Kura o Te Wainui-ā-Rua on the Whanganui River Rd and Te Kōhanga Reo o Ngāti Pātea in Pātea.