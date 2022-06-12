Does social media lack meaning or is it just a generational difference? Photo /123RF

Does social media lack meaning or is it just a generational difference? Photo /123RF

What a wonderful and incisive caricature of modern-day life, particularly for the young, as compared to how things were 40-plus years ago by Nicky Rennie ('Having a ball in the age of social media', Chronicle, June 11).

Her article begs the question: has substance and meaning been lost for those growing up today with the predominance of social media? Or are the differences in outlook just generational, as Nicky seems to suggest?

I think the answers to these questions are significant in terms of whether such circumstances today are advancing humanity's interests, or at least holding them steady, or whether the apparent views of youth, as to what is seen as important, are just another shadow cast on the hope of a better world.

Or is it reckless to generalise? I have my views and I guess we all do. Do our answers reflect a point of view or a reality? That is, I think, something that is difficult to determine.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho

Honouring Margaret Bullock

I was pleased to see the image and story in the Chronicle (June 11) regarding the women honoured in stained glass at council chambers.

Coincidentally, I am writing a biography of Margaret Bullock, and am delighted that the Whanganui Branch of the National Council of Women has recognised Margaret, Jessie Williamson and Ellen Ballance in this way.

If any of your readers are descendants of Margaret Bullock I would love to get in touch with them. I realise there are a lot of Bullocks in Whanganui, but Margaret's sons were: George Gilbert, Frank Hawthorn, Harry, William James and Arthur Edgar.

Also, I would appreciate hearing from descendants of their cousins, Gilbert Carson's children.

I can be contacted by phone (06) 3435288 or by email: rosierjonesj@gmail.

JOAN ROSIER-JONES

Whanganui East

Chemo unit

Surely, the obvious place for a chemotherapy unit is where Whanganui Accident and Medical is.

Remove the private business from hospital grounds and locate chemo right next to the emergency department.

M DONNE-LEE

Aramoho