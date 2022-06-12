Metservice has issued a strong wind watch warning for Whanganui that is expected to last until late on Monday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch warning for Whanganui that is expected to last until late on Monday night. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is not included in MetService's severe thunderstorm watch for the early part of this week although the region is still in for some bad weather.

"Thunderstorms are likely to affect Whanganui on Sunday night and Monday but they are not in the severe category," MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

"There is a strong wind warning however and that will be in place from 6pm on Sunday until 11pm on Monday. The big trough moving over the whole country is bringing squally showers and strong, gusty northwesterlies to most places."

Glassey said the northerly flow means that temperatures won't be too low and a high of 14C is forecast for Monday with an overnight low of 9C.

"There is likely to be plenty of showers throughout the day and some might be heavy," Glassey said.

"Things will start to ease off a bit on Tuesday with some showers and westerlies that might be strong at times."

A high of 15C and an overnight low of 11C is forecast for Tuesday.

The sun is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday with a few showers, clearing in the morning and strong westerly winds will ease. A high of 16C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 10C.

Thursday promises a similar forecast with a few showers, westerlies a high of 16C, and an overnight low of 8C.

A new weather pattern is forecast to move in Friday with more rain and northeasterly winds. A high of 16C is expected with an overnight low of 8C.

There is a similar outlook for Saturday with rain with northerly winds expected. A high of 17C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 7C.

Glassey said the temperatures are about average for the time of year.

"These temperatures are about what Whanganui can normally expect in June," he said.

Daylight hours are now noticeably shorter with the sun now rising at around 7.38am and setting at around 5.02pm each day. The shortest day of 2022 will be Tuesday, June 21.