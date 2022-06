A power outage affected 607 homes in the College Estate suburb of Whanganui around midday Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A power outage in the College Estate suburb of Whanganui left 607 properties without power today.

According to Powerco, the outage occurred about 11.45am.

A spokesperson said the outage was due to high winds causing a tree branch to be blown into the power lines.

Powerco said power had been restored to 321 homes by 12.30pm, and the remaining 286 homes had their power restored by 1.40pm.