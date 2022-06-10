Whanganui firefighter and competitive cyclist Glenn Haden. Photo / Supplied

Every week we ask a member of the community what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to firefighter and cycle racer Glenn Haden.

Well since I'm a shift worker, the perfect weekend for me would be one where I don't have to work over it.

Heading out to a local craft brewery with some workmates and getting a really good night's sleep on Friday night would be the perfect start to my weekend.

A good rest on Friday would have me charged up for a decent ride out on the bike for Saturday morning.

I'd either head out to one of the local parks on the mountain bike or maybe take the back roads out to Hunterville and back on the road bike.

After a ride like that, coming home to a delicious home-made lunch from my wife is always great to refuel the tanks.

The rest of the day I love to spend with my kids, either going out to the pump track by the Splash Centre for their BMX bikes or going to shoot some hoops out on the basketball courts.

Then for the evening, relaxing with some Netflix is always nice.

On Sunday morning, heading out for a coffee starts my day off on the right foot.

Finding an event that my whole family can enjoy is great for my Sunday afternoon.

The Manawatū Mountain Bike Club has a round of its winter series at the Araheke Trails near Lake Pauri on June 19, and they have courses for riders of all ages and skills so it's perfect for us.

Finally, after all that I like to end my weekend the way it began, with a good night's sleep to get me ready for the week ahead.