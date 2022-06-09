Brad Mathas wins the 800m at the Oceania Area Championships. Photo / Alan McDonald

On a memorable day two of the Oceania Area Championships for the New Zealand team, top billing was reserved for Whanganui runner Brad Mathas who booked his ticket for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with an impressive victory.

Mathas secured his spot by leading home a Kiwi one-two in the senior men's 800m final at the Mackay Aquatic and Recreation Centre with a comprehensive win.

Mathas, 28, who was conditionally selected for the World Championships, turned that to an unconditional status by cruising to victory in 1:53.60 ahead of Michael Dawson (1:55.37).

It was a relatively routine win for the Melbourne-based athlete, who hails from Whanganui, but one of so much significance for the 2018 Commonwealth Games fifth-place finisher to earn another Black Singlet.

"I'm stoked," Mathas said.

"Really happy to confirm my spot for Eugene, it's been a goal of mine since Comm Games [2018] to pull on the Black Singlet. I've had issues with injuries, which have hampered my campaigns but it has been awesome to put it together today to confirm my spot.

"I had a lot more weight on it, so there were a lot of nerves on it. But I got the job done."

Mathas will next travel to Europe and base himself in Germany to finetune his preparations for the World Championships.

Just 90 minutes after Mathas' run Havelock North sprinter Georgia Hulls was similarly dominant as she sprinted to an emphatic victory – clocking 23.45 (1.0m/s) to resist the best of the Australian challenge and add her name to the World Championships team.

Hulls had suffered a hiccup in the morning heats, finishing a well-beaten second by Bree Masters but delivered when it mattered most in the final.

Rounding the bend, she held a clear lead and simply kicked clear of her rivals to take top spot 0.37 clear of Australian champion Ella Connolly.

"I'm elated, relieved but very happy," Hulls said.

"Earlier today it was a classic heat, I went in very relaxed and eased off at the end and start too.

"I had to gee myself up for the final, try to stay in touch and run right through to the end. It feels good to beat those girls because there are such great runners."

Hulls will head back to New Zealand for a few days before flying out to France to train with New Zealand 400m hurdles record-holder Portia Bing.

"I just want to enjoy it and take it all in," Hulls said of the World Championships.

"Performance-wise I haven't thought too much about it, I guess the aim would be beat my ranking and make the semi-finals."

A clearance of 4.50m by Olivia McTaggart led home a New Zealand one-two in the women's pole vault from training partner Imogen Ayris.

After the Kiwi duo cleared 4.40m at the second time of asking, McTaggart seized control with a first-time clearance at 4.50m. Despite a narrow failure with her third attempt, 4.50m was beyond Ayris today and she had to settle for silver.

McTaggart, who like Ayris has been selected to compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and conditionally selected for the World Championships, raised the bar to 4.60m but in tough windy conditions she could not quite nail that height.

A satisfied McTaggart, who won a pole vault silver medal at the previous edition of the Oceania Area Championships three years ago, said she kept it plain and simple and had fun.

"The last few trainings have not gone that well and I didn't even get a jump in at warm-up today, so to get a 4.50m today in not ideal conditions I have got to be happy. It shows 4.50m is a consistent height.

"I really wanted to get that 4.60m but we are saving it for the next big one. It is awesome to win gold, three years ago I got the silver and since then I've learned a lot as an athlete and as a pole vaulter so to come away with the gold and the Oceania title is awesome."

New Zealand basked in the glow of a blizzard of medals and their strength in depth of female 400m running was demonstrated as national one-lap champion Rosie Elliott edged Isabel Neal in a typically titanic tussle between the duo.

Elliott proved just the stronger to win the senior women's 400m title in 52.97 by 0.50 from Isabel, who was rewarded with silver. The 2021 New Zealand champion Camryn Smart finished an agonising 0.21 outside of bronze to place fourth behind Aussie Jessica Thornton.

Commonwealth Games-bound discus thrower Connor Bell did not have his best day at the office but still a 57.51m effort in round four was good enough to deliver a gold medal in the senior men's discus.

Canterbury-based multi-eventer Max Attwell produced a blistering performance in the 1500m to overhaul Australian Alex Diamond and win decathlon gold in a new personal best of 7635pts. Attwell, who placed fourth at the 2019 World University Games, posted PB's in five of the ten disciplines to claim a memorable win.

In the Para events, Danielle Aitchison, the Paralympic 200m T36 silver medallist went one better at the Oceania Championships. The Waikato-based sprinter stopping the clock in 31.09 to claim the victory of percentages (of the world record based on classification).