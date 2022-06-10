A Metservice meteorologist said Whanganui residents can expect more heavy showers and strong winds in the region this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Metservice meteorologist said Whanganui residents can expect more heavy showers and strong winds in the region this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect a weekend of potential thunderstorms and strong winds following days of unpredictable weather.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said rainfall over a 24 hour period on Thursday varied from the highest readings of 17mm at O'Neills bridge near Turakina to 4mm at Whanganui Airport.

Metservices Whanganui Airport weather station also registered wind gusts of up to 68 km/h on Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for the Whanganui region on Thursday, but Little said the strong winds meant the storms didn't stay in one place for long.

"Thunderstorms have been rattling the windows as well but they've been moving through quite quickly so they haven't had the opportunity to dump too much rain in one spot," he said.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said there had been no road closures.

The council said water levels were high and roading crews are clearing a number of minor slips and roadside drains and were also checking usual trouble spots near rivers and streams.

Whanganui Fire Service's station manager Shane Dudley also said Whanganui fire crews had not been called to attend any weather-related emergencies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Metservice expected the heavy showers, potentially becoming thunderstorms and strong westerly and northwesterly winds to continue into the weekend.

"Unfortunately we've got this very unstable, unsettled westerly flow continuing for the next few days," Little said.

With more rain expected over the weekend, the council said its Civil Defence emergency management team would be monitoring the situation closely.

The district council also advised motorists in the region to drive with extreme care as further rain would see conditions quickly deteriorate.

Motorists were also advised to watch out for roading crews and to keep to speed restrictions in the district.