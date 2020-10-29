Five year membership at local Whanganui gym up for grabs for winning name suggestion

Will Osborne set up his CrossFit gym just a couple of weeks ago after being prodded by friends and family. Photo / Bevan Conley

A new local gym is asking the community to submit suggestions for a new name.

Intune Fitness Collective have set up a gym and are asking the local community to provide their suggestions for a 'CrossFit' affiliated name, with a five year membership worth a minimum of $10k for the winning submission.

Head coach of Intune Fitness Collective, Will Osborne, started the gym just a couple of weeks ago and wants the community help to name the new facility.

"I just thought it would be great to get their opinion. Many times you name a place and it doesn't represent the community."

Osborne said there were a few caveats to naming the gym.

"It has to have CrossFit in the name and it can't be something that will get us in trouble," he said.

People can submit their name suggestions on any of Intune Fitness Collective's website.

"If you put it on something of ours, we will find it. We will be searching everywhere."

The winning submission will be chosen ... and the person who submitted the name will be given a five year membership to the gym.

Once the name is chosen, they will affiliate themselves with the global CrossFit brand.

"Go big or go home I say," Osborne said.

He has set up in the group fitness room at the back of Inspire Health and Fitness Centre on Wilson St, where they offer specials to members of each gym to share facilities.

As the gym is setting up, they are offering a 'bring a buddy' deal, where members can bring up to two friends or family to there classes for free for the entire month of November.