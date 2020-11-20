Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

First blades turning on Waipipi Wind Farm + photo gallery

4 minutes to read

Four of the 31 turbines are operational. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

After 11 years of lobbying, fundraising, testing, and building, the Waipipi Wind Farm north of Waverley finally came to life this week with the first four wind turbines switched on.

The $227 million project, built

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.