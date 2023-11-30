Voyager 2023 media awards
Fire crews respond to small fire at Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre building

Finn Williams
By
Quick Read
Firefighters attend a blaze at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, OJI Fibre Solutions building. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters are attending a fire at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

Fire Emergency New Zealand responded to calls of a small fire at the OJI Fibre Solutions building at the Maria Pl centre around 11.15am on Friday.

Two trucks were sent.


