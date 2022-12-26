Whanganui has a week of fine weather ahead. Photo / File

The sunny weather Whanganui residents experienced for Christmas is expected to continue through to New Year’s Eve.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said Whanganui recorded a high temperature of 24C on Christmas Day, with similar temperatures recorded in the hill country.

The fine weather was caused by a persistent ridge of high pressure residing over the region.

“There’s generally a ridge of high pressure over the country so it was good for a lot of people,” she said.

The fine weather was expected to continue throughout the week up to New Year’s Eve with the ridge holding strong.

“Just mainly fine fine fine, I’m seeing a huge amount of fine.”

Temperatures were expected to stay in the mid-20s throughout the week, with a high of 26 expected on Tuesday.

There may be some morning fog in the hill country early in the week, but it would probably die off over the week as temperatures rose.

The only winds expected were some light easterlies on Tuesday.

Clark said the sunshine was a welcome respite after the past few weeks of heavy downpours.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” she said.

She advised people to be sun smart and stay hydrated because the increase in temperature would come with an increase in ambient heat, meaning it would be felt even when in the shade.



