Filling in Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend survey could win cash prize

Heather Cox (right) and designer of the new Vintage Weekend branding, Katelyn Brown (left), show off the new survey at Porridge Watson, host of three Vintage Weekend events. Photo / Mark Brimblecombe

A $1000 cash prize has been offered by the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust for people who an undertake a survey about their annual Vintage Weekend event.

Questions include how people heard of the event, mode of travel, accommodation type, events attended, and by day and time, future intentions, improving the event, and an overall satisfaction rating. It also offers a section to provide comments.

The survey project is being overseen by event manager Heather Cox who said they wanted to receive as many viable survey submissions as they could.

"When you see the bright pink flyers make sure you grab one to get the link for the online survey," Cox said.

"We've intentionally designed it to be short and easy to fill out and we've intentionally gone big on the cash reward, all to generate as much info as we can from the people we put this event on for."

Vintage Weekend has been held every year since 2012, and Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said while it was going from strength to strength, it was important to know it was "delivering value to and for the community".

"The survey will tell us what people like and what they think we can do better across the event programme and with our marketing," Jellyman said.

"We expect to understand more about the economic, social and cultural impact Vintage Weekend has on our community, and I'm sure the information will especially be of interest to our primary stakeholders, Whanganui District Council and their economic arm Whanganui & Partners."

The survey is commissioned by Horizons Research Limited, and once the results are in, they will supply a report which will enable improved, evidence-based reporting to stakeholders and improved planning of future events.

The survey period closes on February 8, and the draw for the $1000 cash winner will take place soon after.