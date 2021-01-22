5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

It's Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend! Photo / file

GET BACK

It's Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend, and there's a wide range of activities to keep you busy this long weekend, including the Retro Market, Mainstreet Caboodle, Vintage Fair, Billy Webb Challenge, Riverside Shindig, DC3 scenic flights and more!

PODCAST

You Must Remember This. Photo / file

While in nostalgia mode, why not check out podcast You Must Remember This, an in-depth look at the secret histories of cinema's first century. Highlights include a season on Charles Manson's Hollywood, and the story of Polly Platt. Find it on iHeartRadio.

ALBUM

Check them out on YouTube or Spotify. Photo / file

To mark the 10th anniversary of Black Keys' album Brothers, they reissued a deluxe version late last year. Now they have shared two previously-unheard Brothers singles, Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth and Black Mud Part II. Check them out on YouTube or Spotify.

STREAMING

Showing on Disney+ now. Photo / file

The latest Marvel offering, WandaVision, may leave you scratching your heads at first, but the payoff is sure to be amazing. The first few episodes, in the style of a 60s sitcom, are showing on Disney+ now.

ON THE BOX

Tune into Three at 7pm tonight. Photo / file

Tune into Three at 7pm tonight for a screening of Steven Spielberg's The Adventures of Tintin. Featuring Tintin, Snowy and the drunken Captain Haddock. If you miss it, head to the library to read the original comics.