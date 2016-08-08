Farmer/businessman stands for Horizons Regional Council

Businessman and farmer Jeremy Austin is standing for Whanganui on Horizons Regional Council.

After farming sheep, cattle and goats and filling many roles on national bodies rural Whanganui man Jeremy Austin is looking to become a Horizons Region councillor.

He'll be standing against sitting councillor David Cotton and Nicola Patrick - and any others nominated before midday on Friday. Whanganui's other sitting Horizons councillor Rod Pearce has decided not to stand again.

The council has a $40 million-plus annual turnover and assets of $350 million. It's a serious business that needs seriously experienced people to run it, Mr Austin said.

He's been a stock agent, owned businesses and farmed 485ha in the Whangaehu Valley for 38 years. He's now sold the farm and has time for new ventures.

While farming he served on many boards for meat marketing and animal breeding, bodies that handle a lot of money. He's currently the chairman of the Whangaehu-Mangawhero River Liaison Committee, which works with Horizons.