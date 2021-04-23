Family harm prevention the focus for expo in Whanganui on April 28-29

The expo will be held on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, at the UCOL Atrium in Rutland St. Photo / Bevan Conley

The expo will be held on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, at the UCOL Atrium in Rutland St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui community organisations are banding together to hold an expo focusing on how to help people who are experiencing family harm.

"Connecting for Community Action: Working Together to Prevent Family Harm" will be held Wednesday and Thursday, April 28-29, at the UCOL Atrium in Rutland St.

The expo is a joint initiative between Safer Whanganui, Family Violence Intervention Network and Age Concern, and supported by Whanganui District Council.

Safer Whanganui's Lauren Tamehana said the expo came about after the Integrated Recovery Team - a collective of organisations formed in Whanganui as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic - conducted a series of interviews with people across the Whanganui District Health Board rohe.

"What the team found was that most people were unsure of the services offered around family harm, so we could see there was a need for this," Tamehana said.

"Following on from those discussions there was collaboration with community services to pull the expo together."

The first day of the expo will be for the providers to network but the second day will be open to the public. People can talk to the providers, and there will be speakers on the hour every hour, giving a short talk about their perspectives on family harm.

Speakers include Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall, Whanganui MP Steph Lewis, Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson and Mahanga Williams from Mana Man.

Jo Hodder from Family Violence Intervention Network, which is hosted by Jigsaw Whanganui, said people could attend the expo for their own benefit, or for someone in their community.

"You might know someone who is in a situation that just doesn't seem right,' Hodder said.

"At the expo you'll be able to find out what services are available to help."

Michelle Malcolm, of Age Concern, said 1 in 10 people older people in New Zealand experience abuse.

"It is important people know where to go for support," Malcolm said.

Providers at the expo include Te Oranganui, Tupoho, Police Family Harm Team (FLOW), Women's Refuge, Plunket, Age Concern, Safe and Free and others.

The expo will be open to the public at the UCOL Atrium on Thursday, April 29, from 10am to 3pm.