Magical show features a whirlwind of colour and the return of an international star

Whanganui Ballet & Dance Academy will present The Fairies' Ball at The Prince Edward Auditorium this weekend. Photo / Steve Caudwell

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

There will be magic on stage at the Prince Edward Auditorium this weekend.

Whanganui Ballet & Dance Academy will present The Fairies' Ball - a magical ballet with favourite Disney characters.

Director Anna Chandulal said the production was a dance fest featuring Belle and the Beast, The Grinch, Red Riding Hood, The White Cat and Puss n Boots, Maleficent and Tinkerbelle - all characters that have delighted audiences in previous productions.

"There are 80 dancers performing in The Fairies' Ball.

"They are aged from 5 through to 20 and they have all been working very hard at rehearsals."

Chandulal said the show would be "a whirlwind of colour" featuring traditional ballet and contemporary dance that will appeal to all members of families for a school holiday treat.

The show will also feature a live violinist and pianist and guest dancer Amelia Chandulal-Mackay, formally of Milwaukee Ballet and Oklahoma City Ballet.

The Fairies' Ball: Prince Edward Auditorium, Wanganui Collegiate School, Saturday, April 24, at 5pm and Sunday, April 25, at 2pm. Book at Royal Whanganui Opera House, 06 349 0511. Door sales available.