Time for a clear out? Whanganui's Hazardous Waste Day is back

Whanganui householders can get their hazardous waste safely disposed of by registering with the council. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council's popular Household Hazardous Waste Day is back.

Households can register their hazardous waste with the council and drop it off at a given location and time on May 15.

Hazardous waste which can be accepted from households includes pesticides, solvents, paint, oils, cleaning chemicals and aerosols.

The council's waste adviser, Stuart Hylton, emphasised hazardous waste needed to be registered with the council and approved before the day.

"We need it registered with us first so we know what's coming in and can arrange for disposal through the correct channels."

About 50 people registered and dropped off a total of about 700 litres of domestic hazardous waste for the previous collection in November and Hylton said he hopes to see a good uptake this time.

"This is a good chance to clear out your shelves and garages at home and get rid of waste that can pose a danger to children and pets.

"When you drop items off for Household Hazardous Waste Day you can be assured they will be disposed of in the way that's best for the environment."

Once you have registered, the council will contact people with a drop-off location and a time between 9am and 1pm.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-in, first-served basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

For hazardous waste that cannot be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Resource Whanganui website for advice and guidance on resourcewhanganui.org.nz.

The Resource Whanganui website was developed as a collaboration between Whanganui District Council, Sustainable Whanganui and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

"The Resource Whanganui website has a fantastic A-Z directory with advice for disposing of a whole range of items. Just click on the letter, whether it's A for asbestos or M for mobile phone, to be taken to up-to-date advice for our local context," said Hylton.

For a full list of what we can accept and to register, go to whanganui.govt.nz/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.