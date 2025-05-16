“There are still a few issues popping up with some households not separating correctly - or including things like lids and laminated food and beverage cartons like Tetra Pak which can’t be recycled at kerbside.
“And, of course, the wind can be an issue - especially when crates are stacked three-high or over-filled.”
Fenwick said wheelie bins filled with recycling also blew over in the wind.
“Common sense tells you to only put heavy stuff out on a windy day.
“The good thing about crates is less contamination.
“With closed bins, you can hide stuff in there, and people do.”
Whanganui was one of the few districts offering weekly recycling collection, with most others fortnightly, Fenwick said.
“If you’re filling three crates every single week, you might need to look at reducing packaging.
“It’s all about reduction. There is still a lot of stuff that can’t be recycled.”
The kerbside service costs ratepayers in the network about $2.75 a week.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.