The food scraps collection area will be the same as for the district's kerbside recycling service. Photo / 123RF
Whanganui will have a food scrap collection service by the start of July, whether ratepayers want it or not.
Four hundred households were part of a Whanganui District Council trial for the new service at the start of last year, with food scraps taken to processing business Easy Earth and turned into compost.
Council waste services manager Morgan Harrison told councillors this week that an audit of 20% of landfill bins on the city’s fringes, along with communities at Marybank, Fordell and Mowhanau, was completed in November.
“Approximately 27% of their contents are food scraps,” she said.
“These communities are not so different from their urban counterparts and, regarding waste behaviour, they would benefit from the [scraps] collection service.”
“A process would be triggered around reporting back to the Ministry for the Environment on the reasons for that change and the implications.”
At the end of last year, the Government cancelled four of the five policies introduced by the previous Government around improving household recycling, including mandatory food scraps and household recycling services in all urban areas.
Glass is sent to the Visy (formerly O-I) plant in Penrose, Auckland.
