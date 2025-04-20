The Te Hue Rd site is about 32km from Raetihi, off State Highway 4.
A rural Whanganui rubbish site is being hit with dumping from a different district, and the council is considering moving it to a secret location.
Whanganui District Council waste service manager Morgan Harrison told the Whanganui Rural Community Board the Te Hue Rd site, about 52km northeast of the city off State Highway 4, had become overrun with illegal dumping.
“We have a litter team that spends half a day there once a week, four hours for a team of five, to clean up the site before our contractor empties those bins,” she said.
“It’s not an efficient use of staff time.”
While some letters found in the rubbish were from Whanganui, most were from Raetihi, she said.
She said 161 tonnes of general rubbish were collected from Whanganui’s rural sites over the past five months.
Harrison told the board the council’s waste plan would be reviewed next year, starting in July.
“Let’s work together and develop a really strong rural solution.
“Put your problem-solving hats on and let’s have a chat about it.”
