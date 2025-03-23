The facility was often unsightly, with overflowing bins and litter blighting the surrounding area, creating health and safety hazards, attracting pests and risking contamination of local watercourses and drains.

Non-recyclable rubbish dumped alongside the bins included food waste and sometimes animal carcasses.

Uncleaned and improperly sorted recyclables meant a lot of the recyclable material was contaminated and could not be recovered.

“Despite the community’s strong feelings and previous feedback, the station has continued to face challenges,” Dutra said last week.

“Much of what could be recycled ends up being sent to landfill due to contamination, which not only increases costs but also undermines the environmental purpose of the facility.”

The council sought ideas and support from the community last year to find a long-term, sustainable solution.

Residents said they did not want to lose the facility, with the nearest alternative in Ohakune, 11km away.

The council chose to absorb the costs and continue the service.

“However, with increasing costs across all areas of council’s operations, continuing to fund the recycling station has become increasingly unsustainable,” Dutra said.

The council has called two public meetings in Raetihi to give residents the chance to have their say on the future of the facility before final decisions are made.

The hui are part of the council’s current engagement round that includes consultation on its draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan 2025-2031.

The public meetings will be held on Tuesday, March 25, 5.30-8pm at Raetihi Baptist Church Hall, and Tuesday, April 1, 5.30-8pm at Raetihi Marae.

“Before any final decision is made, we want to ensure users of the recycling station from Raetihi and the surrounding areas have a chance to share their views,” Dutra said.

The council particularly wanted to hear whether its other waste management services - which include weekly kerbside rubbish, recycling and food scrap collections, along with the Waimarino Transfer Station in Ohakune - were being used.

“With council facing significant financial pressures and a need to ease the burden on ratepayers, there’s a strong view that we need to make better use of these existing services, which are more efficient and environmentally responsible,” Dutra said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.