Illegal rubbish dumping in Whanganui is increasing and has cost ratepayers almost $80,000 so far this year.

Around 51 tonnes of illegal waste has been cleaned up in 2024.

Whanganui District Council has received 471 reports regarding illegal dumping since January.

Four clean-up jobs were contracted out, including one for specialist asbestos removal and one for rubble and green waste weighing around 3.5 tonnes, according to a report from council’s waste services manager Morgan Harrison. She told the Chronicle there had been 61.6 tonnes of illegal waste from July 2022 to June 2023 and 72 tonnes from July 2023 to June 2024. The infringement fee in the Whanganui District is $400 - the maximum the council can charge under the 1979 Litter Act.

Harrison told the council’s operations and performance committee it was “a persistent issue” at rural bin sites and three - Kauarapaoa Rd, Te Hue Rd and Ngaturi (Mangamahu Rd) - were prone to high levels. “Where evidence is found, this info is passed on to the compliance team to follow up and potential infringements are made when possible.” Her report said CCTV was in place at Ngaturi and was set to be installed at the other two sites. There had been an increase in animal carcasses dumped at Ngaturi, “which poses health concerns for locals who use this service”, it said.