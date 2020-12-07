Exams wrap up school year like no other for Whanganui students

High school leaders in the Whanganui region say students and staff have worked extra hard towards getting good NCEA results in a challenging year. Photo / File

High school students are sitting their final NCEA exams this week after facing the added pressure of disruptions to their learning caused by Covid-19 restrictions during the year.

Across the Manawatū-Whanganui region 259 students have entered New Zealand Scholarship, a system of competitive awards where top-performing students receive between $500 and $30,000 towards the cost of tertiary education or training.

While exams would normally have begun on November 6, this year they started on November 16 to allow another week for teaching, learning and internal assessment in term four.

A number of allowances have been made to help students achieve qualifications at the end of a difficult year while Education Minister Chris Hipkins has stressed the importance of balancing considerations with the maintenance of "the credibility and reputation of NCEA".

Whanganui schools report that staff and families have been working to support students face the challenges of sitting exams this year.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūpoho pou whakahaere Nehi Tukapua said students are preparing to sit new digital exams in te reo Māori Level 2 and she is confident they will do well.

"They are the first students in the region to sit these digital exams," she said.

"They have the abilities and we have been building their confidence by reminding them of their capabilities."

Rangitikei College deputy principal Michelle Cameron said there had been a brilliant effort from whanau and staff to wrap support around the students.

"The challenges of the year have really cemented efforts by everyone to support our young people going into these exams.

"The gold rises to the top in challenging times and we have really seen that in our families this year."

Whanganui City College principal Peter Kaua said students have been emerging from exams feeling positive.

"One boy said to me this morning that he felt he had prepped really well for the exam he just sat.

"We have kept the school open for senior students to come in for study and to talk to teachers while they are doing exams because it is easy to lose focus when classes have finished."

Cullinane College principal Justin Harper said he was confident that students will achieve excellence in NCEA exams.

"There has been a huge effort from staff and students this year. Teachers have worked extra hard to support students with extra tutorials and support.

"These students will look back and remember that they sat their exams in the year of a global pandemic and know that they did well despite the disruptions they have experienced."

The final NCEA exams for 2020 are tomorrow..