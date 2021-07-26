Emotional affair as Whanganui lawyer moves daughter's admission to Bar

Abinaya Jayanthi with Justice Andru Isac at her admission to the bar in the High Court at Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was a family affair in the High Court at Whanganui when Abinaya Jayanthi was admitted to the bar last week.

Abinaya's mother, Whanganui lawyer Jayanthi (Jay) Vallipuram, moved her admission as a barrister and solicitor before Justice Andru Isac.

Jay said the family moved from Sri Lanka to Auckland in 1999, coming to Whanganui in 2003 when Abinaya was 5 years old. She attended St John's Hill School and Whanganui High School, and was a member of the Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee.

Abinaya completed her Bachelor of Law and Computer Science degree with honours at the University of Otago and is now working in a government role.

She was admitted to the bar, along with Moyosore Grace Adeyinka whose family lives in Palmerston North, last Thursday.

"It was very special for us," said Jay, who became a solo parent while Abinaya was at secondary school.

"It was so emotional. She gave a nice speech and explained the hardship and that she appreciated me for my support."

Jay, who specialises in family and immigration law, currently works part-time at CLAW (Community Legal Advice Whanganui) but is leaving this week after setting up her own practice.