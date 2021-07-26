Author Linda Hansen telling stories in Whanganui on August 5

Author and storyteller Linda Hansen will tell a real story in Whanganui on August 5. Photo / NZME

Join Kāpiti author and storyteller Linda Hansen to hear about Peacemakers of these Islands from Rēkohu and Parihaka to the Nobel Peace Prize (2017) and Beyond, a real story told live.

The event is at the Alexander Library on Thursday, August 5. There will be tea and coffee in the Alexander Lounge at 6pm, with the storytelling starting at 6.30pm in the Alexander Library. Contact Esther at esther@whanganuilibrary.com to book your place.

Linda will take you on a journey, spanning centuries, through our peacemaking history. Hear tales of Rēkohu, Parihaka and more, including a nod of respect to women's suffrage, Princess Te Puea and Norman Kirk, plus New Zealand's very own nuclear-free story.

Linda is an experienced researcher and author and has worked with several of the people in her tale. The story arose from research for her books when she came to understand New Zealand peacemaking's influence on the wider world.

She also discovered many peacemakers were linked through their practice as well as through their shared understanding of non-violence.

Her books include An Unexpected Hero - about conscientious objector Archie Baxter's impact on a rural community - and she has written three further books on social activism.

Government support enables Linda to share this peacemaking story as widely as possible.