Wanganui Philatelic Society's miniature sheet on display at Coin and Stamp Fair in Whanganui

Four local scenes were selected for the sesquicentenary miniature sheet. Photo / Bevan Conley

The year 2021 is significant for the Wanganui Philatelic Society.

The club was formed in 1896, went into recess in the early 1900s and restarted in 1921. As stamp collectors, when a significant date comes along, club members will endeavour to commemorate it with the issue of a special stamp.

Such was the case in 1990, when a planning committee from the society was set up to design and produce a special miniature sheet to mark New Zealand's sesquicentenary (150-year anniversary since 1840).

An application was made to the Wanganui District Council Sesquicentenary Committee for it to be an official anniversary commemoration, which was granted, along with some funding to promote the project.

The design of the miniature sheet was planned by the committee to include local and Wanganui district scenes. As well, the sheet would have a Wanganui logo design showing the river, the Wanganui City Coat of Arms and the official 1990 Sesquicentenary logo. Four Wanganui scenes were chosen and photographed specially for the sheet. They were the Sarjeant Gallery, Moutoa Gardens, Koriniti Meeting House and a Whanganui River scene.

The sheet was printed and produced locally by Meteor Printers. At the time, perforating around the four stamps contained within the sheet was one challenge the printers successfully overcame. The final product was a colourful and beautiful miniature sheet depicting wonderful Wanganui scenes.

A special postmark was also used alongside the Post Office cancel on the first day cover, both dated 28 May. It was a copy of the postmark that would have applied to mail in Wanganui in 1890. This was cancelled onto the miniature sheet on a specially designed first day cover featuring the image of the historic Wanganui Rutland Stockade. The whole venture proved to be very interesting to the organising committee and a successful project for club members and collectors.

The members of the society were so pleased with the miniature sheet that when 1996 arrived, and talk about commemorating the club's centenary surfaced, it was decided to use the remaining miniature sheets and covers to mark the occasion.

A specially designed postmark was used to cancel the sheets and covers. It stated "Wanganui Philatelic Society Centenary" around the edge, and dates "1896-1996" in the centre. As the original first day cover was used, some covers also display postmarks commemorating the first 100 years of the Wanganui Philatelic Society.

Now, in 2021 the society is celebrating 100 years since the restart in 1921.

Examples of the original sesquicentenary and the Wanganui Philatelic Society centenary miniature sheets and the first day covers will be on display at the Coin and Stamp Fair at The Barracks, St Hill St, Whanganui on Sunday, August 8, open from 10am until 3pm. Entry is free.

Ten out-of-town and local dealers, occupying 16 tables, will be selling and buying a wide range of stamps, coins, banknotes, medals, postcards and collectables.