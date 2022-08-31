Emergency services have been called to a vehicle incident at the intersection of Mill Road and Moston Road. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services have been called to a vehicle incident at the intersection of Mill Rd and Mosston Rd in Castlecliff.

The incident occurred around 9.30am on Thursday.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and St John are at the scene of the incident.

More to come.

Powerco statement:

A number of customers in the Castlecliff area were without power this morning after a vehicle collided with a power pole.

The outage occurred at 9:10am this morning and initially affected 1,473 customers.

A field crew was dispatched to the site on the corner of Mill and Mosston Roads to make it safe, and to assess for repairs.

1,181 customers were reconnected at 9:44am and the remaining 292 customers were reconnected at 10:15am.

Powerco thanks customers for their patience.