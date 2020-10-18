Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Election 2020: Te Tai Hauāuru MP Adrian Rurawhe 'pretty pleased' with increased majority

3 minutes to read

Adrian Rurawhe was at Ratana Pā on election night. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Ratana's Adrian Rurawhe is "pretty pleased" to be back in Parliament for a third term - but says it was tough standing against the co-leader of another party.

"The problem going up against the co-leader

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.