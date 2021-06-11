Eke Tahi: Super-sized skateboard on the way to Whanganui school

Skateboarders Bowman Hansen (left) and Matthew Markland with giant skateboard Eke Tahi will be visiting Kaitoke School as part of a whirlwind national tour. Photo / Supplied

Skateboarders Bowman Hansen (left) and Matthew Markland with giant skateboard Eke Tahi will be visiting Kaitoke School as part of a whirlwind national tour. Photo / Supplied

Eke Tahi is a super-sized 12m long skateboard touring the country as part of the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow.

The roadshow is aimed at building support for the New Zealand Team of athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympic Games and heads to Kaitoke School next week.

Crew member Erin McKenzie said although Eke Tahi is a fully functional skateboard, children will not be able to take it for a spin.

"The Skateboard weighs 800kg – it is set to break the record for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world," she said.

"The name Eke Tahi means Ride as One. It was named through a nationwide competition."

Competition winner Karyn Fisher of Auckland was inspired to call the skateboard Eke Tahi after seeing the challenges faced by the athletes in a year of disruptions. Her prize is a custom replica of the skateboard.

Top NZ skateboarders Matthew Markland and Bowman Hansen are custodians of the four-wheeled giant for the roadshow which is taking in around 45 towns across the country over 41 days.

"Children will be able to get up close for a good look and Matt and Bowman will do some skateboard demos," McKenzie said.

"After the visit to Kaitoke School, the roadshow will stop in Ohakune where the super-sized skateboard will meet the giant carrot."

Children at Kerikeri Primary School enjoyed a recent visit from the roadshow. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The creation of the skateboard is a celebration of the sport being added to Olympic Games competitions this year along with five other new categories: surfing, three-on-three basketball, sport climbing and karate.

The concept encourages New Zealanders to "Get on Board" and show their support for the New Zealand Team and the more than 200 athletes expected to represent New Zealand in Tokyo.