Whanganui fall at the final hurdle at the Central U15 Basketball Qualifying Tournament

Coach Ross Cronshaw, left, and his Whanganui team finished second in the B grade of the Central U15 Basketball Qualifying Tournament over Queen's Birthday Weekend. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Under-15 boys' basketball team fell at the final hurdle to finish second in the Central U15 B Grade tournament over Queen's Birthday Weekend.

The team featured many of the same players who made up the Whanganui U13 side that won the boys' B Grade division of their age group of their day at the BBNZ Tournament in Taranaki.

This latest side, featuring players from Whanganui High School, Cullinane College and Taihape Area School, played Levin 2 first, winning 81-40. The side then whipped Gisborne Development 82-34.

On the Sunday, they began with an 87-58 win over Palmerston North Green to face the only other undefeated team, Levin 1.

Whanganui coach Ross Cronshaw said the game was close, but Levin handled the pressure well to come away with a 76-61 victory.

"Unfortunately, that dropped us to second place in the B grade and no chance of making the nationals," Cronshaw said.

"We would really like to thank the Whanganui Basketball Association, as well as Kinetic Electrical, for sponsoring the team."

Cronshaw said many of the team were aiming to take part in this season's upcoming HoopNation extravaganza in Tauranga, while he would be focusing on another U13 squad ultimately heading to the next BBNZ age group tournament.