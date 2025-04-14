A weather system moving down the North Island will bring muggy conditions to Whanganui through Easter weekend.
“It’s a subtropical system, so it’s going to be very warm overnight with overcast conditions and rain,” MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said.
The rain will appear from Friday, easing over Saturday and Sunday, but is expected to return on Monday afternoon.
“It’s not as significant rainfall amounts as compared to the far north of the island,” Mhlongo said.
“It will feel like persistent rain, but it won’t be heavy.”