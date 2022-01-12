People in Waverley were woken by the large quake but no damage has been reported. Photo / Bevan Conley

The magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Stratford late on Wednesday night was felt strongly in Waverley, but no damage has been reported.

The quake hit at 11.49pm on Wednesday, 25km east of Stratford and at a depth of 187km.

A South Taranaki District Council spokesperson said there had not yet been any reports of damage.

The Whanganui District Council also says there have been no reports of damage.

GAS Waverley owner Davendra Singh said the rumble woke him up.

"We certainly felt it. It certainly woke me up."

Singh said he didn't have to go to check his store because nothing had fallen in his house.

Customers this morning had been talking about the quake when visiting.

The manager at the Main Street Café in Waverley said she did not notice any major damage in the town that morning.

Like Singh, she saw no need to go to check the café because nothing had fallen off shelves at her home.

It was the major point of conversation among customers.

Godderidges Pharmacy retail clerk Merissa Dalton said she was also woken by the quake.

"I heard the rumble, I thought it was a big truck then the rumbling started.

"It wasn't too terrible for us."

She said her first thought was she hoped her swimming pool at her recently-purchased house was not damaged.

The quake was felt as far away as Christchurch, Hawke's Bay and Wellington.

The quake was rated as "severe" on Geonet's "felt reports" feature by several people in Hawke's Bay, Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Wellington, as well as near its Taranaki epicentre.

Geonet classified the shaking from the quake as "light".