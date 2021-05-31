Durie Hill elevator back in business after dawn ceremony

Durie Hill elevator operator Anthonie Tonnon (left) at the early morning blessing led by kaumatua John Maihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator resumed service on Monday after an early morning blessing lead by Tupoho kaumātua John Maihi.

Work on the new entrance way designed by Henry Dickson, maintenance overhaul of the lift car has been completed and the 102-year-old elevator is back in business providing a regular service between Anzac Parade and Durie Hill.

The operation of the service has been taken over by Whanganui Connection led by Anthonie Tonnon.

Assistant operator Niki Vernon said they had been "able to ease in gently" on the first day of operation.

Tonnon's newly-formed company won the contract with Whanganui District Council after Zena Mabbott and her family ended their 50-year run as operators of New Zealand's only public underground elevator.

• The elevator will resume its usual hours of 8am–6pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am–5pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. The cost will remain the same: $2 for adults and $1 for children under 16. Payment is by cash only, but eftpos facilities will be available soon.