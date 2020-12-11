Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Drug testing law change helps Know Your Stuff volunteers

3 minutes to read

Joe Thompson is the volunteer co-ordinator for Know Your Stuff. Its volunteers test illicit drugs at music festivals. Photo / Supplied

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A law change that allows testing of illegal drugs without fear of prosecution comes as a relief to Know Your Stuff national volunteer co-ordinator Joe Thompson.

The Whanganui man was in Wellington on December 9

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.