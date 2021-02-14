Downer New Zealand Masters Games health partner delighted with response

Physiotherapist Kim Sanderson leads a balance and stretching class at the Games Hub at the War Memorial Centre. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Health Board says there has been a "positive response" to its involvement in the Downer New Zealand Masters Games.

The DHB was the Games' health partner for this month's event in Whanganui and ran a series of balance and stretching classes, exercises for wheelchair users and seminars on health and wellbeing to arrest the ageing process.

DHB physiotherapists also gave assistance with injuries and injury prevention at a number of sports.

Chief allied professions officer Alex Kemp, who led the DHB's involvement, said partnering with the Masters Games was a great fit as physical activity could slow down the ageing process, contributed to good mental health and helped people connect with one another.

"Healthy ageing is a big driver of the work the DHB does," Kemp said.

"Fit and connected people are less likely to have ongoing health conditions and need medical care.

"We have been very pleased with the response from the community as people have come along to find out more about healthy ageing and exercise, diet, brainpower and the growing technology which can help us as we age."

The DHB said it will continue the healthy ageing kaupapa beyond the Masters Games with various initiatives. It has set up a healthy ageing page on its website and an Instagram account (healthy.ageing.nz) which will carry more tips on how getting older does not have to mean physical and mental decline.

"People are living longer. We want them to live better for longer," Kemp said.