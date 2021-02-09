Late nights for pool players at Downer New Zealand Masters Games

Petone's Margaret Broughton (left) squares off against Whanganui's Rose Futcher in the 56-plus women's 9 ball semifinals. Photo / Bevan Conley

Downer New Zealand Masters Games 8 ball and 9 ball pool competitions have taken place over the past four days, with some sessions stretching late into the evening.

Organiser Alton Heaslip said numbers were down by about 30 people from 2018, mainly due to late finishing times at the last Masters Games.

"We were finishing at 11 o'clock at night, so people couldn't go to the [Games] Hub afterwards," Heaslip said.

"I've changed the format this year, and today I sent 16 men out to Castlecliff to play. That way we could play best of three."

There are only two age groups for Masters pool, 40-plus and 56-plus, but with singles and pairs for both males and females, as well as a mixed pairs tournament, Heaslip said "a lot of games" still needed to be played.

Heaslip said the 40-plus women's 9 ball competition had resulted in a dead heat between Lyn Brasting, Tina Simpson and Stef Crowl.

"It's a really unusual thing to happen, but they'll all be getting gold medals."

Tama Te Patu has competed at Masters Games events since 1989. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tama Te Patu, 74, has been competing at the Masters Games since 1989, and said his total medal tally was currently at 47.

"I've played 8 ball, 9 ball, golf, touch, indoor rowing and table tennis," Te Patu said.

"Me and my brother even managed to get a silver medal at euchre one year, out of 62 teams.

"Everything clashes now though, so you can't compete in everything unfortunately."