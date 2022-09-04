Cullinane College's Maximus Mathews and Thor Darlington holding the trophies they won as part of the New Zealand Junior Squash Team. Photo / Supplied

Cullinane College's Maximus Mathews and Thor Darlington holding the trophies they won as part of the New Zealand Junior Squash Team. Photo / Supplied

Two Cullinane College students were part of a winning effort by a New Zealand junior squash team in a transtasman clash with Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) teams in Brisbane.

Maximus Matthews and Thor Darlington were selected as part of the 20-strong team, made up of 10 juniors and 10 seniors, with Matthews picked as the number one seed and Darlington as the number three seed of the junior boys' team.

Both players played two matches each day of the week-long tournament last week with singles and doubles trophies, as well as a transtasman test trophy comprised of 10 singles matches and 20 doubles matches up for grabs.

The Kiwi teams ended up winning all three trophies, narrowly retaining the transtasman trophy in the test match 16 - 14.

As for Matthews and Darlington, both had their share of wins and losses across the week, with them struggling more against the Queensland players than the NSW team across all three competitions.

Now back in New Zealand, Matthews and Darlington are preparing to head to Whangarei to take part in the C Grade Superchamps with the Whanganui Squash Club, at the NZ C Grade National competition in late September.

Two weeks after that, both will be in Wellington competing for the Under-15 Boys category at the New Zealand Junior Squash nationals.