Cricket: Marist advances to second round of Coastal Challenge with points win over United

Connor O'Leary finished with 4-65 in Marist's game against United. Photo / NZME

Wanganui Vet Services Marist will take on the winner of the Wairarapa derby game in the next round of the Coastal Challenge two-day competition.

Despite the rain conditions at Tasman Tanning Victoria Park bringing an early finish to day 2 of the derby clash with Property Brokers United, Marist had only just gone back out to bat for the third innings after bowling their town-mates out for 243, chasing 322-9 declared.

United started the day on 88-3 but were quickly up against it when their two overnight batsmen Carter Hobbs (40) and Chris Sharrock were dismissed by the O'Learys – Connor and Shaun - without making inroads.

With Zeb Small also out, at 105-6 United needed their veteran all-rounders to step up.

Brendon Walker (43 from 53 balls) and Robbie Power (47 from 48) kept hope alive with a 67-run partnership, which was eventually broken when Walker was caught off the bowling of Sam Beard.

Hitting eight boundaries, Power tried to bat on with his lower order, but Connor O'Leary grabbed two more wickets to have the writing on the wall at 202-9.

The final pair Hunter Morrison (19 not out) and Harpreet Binning (23) put on a 41-run partnership, but Shaun O'Leary (5-57) had Binning caught out to get the five-for between the brothers - Connor finishing with 4-65.

They will look to take that form into the Furlong Cup clash for Riverview Motel Wanganui against Subway Manawatū in Palmerston North this weekend, as will the likes of batsmen Chris Stewart and Mark Fraser, who scored 99 and 70 not out respectively on day 1.

The other Coastal Challenge clubs will complete their first round games this weekend – Marist waiting on the winner of the Burger King Red Star vs United CC game in Masterton.

While Marist had enough time from their 12pm start to force a result before the wet weather set in, only two games in the second round of the P2 40 could be completed after their matches started at 12.30pm.

Both of those results occurred because the side batting first was bowled out quickly. David Jones United 2nd XI defeated Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black by five wickets on revised target, while Wanganui Renegades made a very quick six overs run chase to beat Kaitoke by nine wickets.

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens deserved better in their game against Tech Old Boys after former Wanganui skipper/coach Dominic Rayner stroked 159 not out in his side's 289-1.

Results for November 15

Coastal Challenge 2-Day

Marist 322-9 declared (C Stewart 99, N Harding 97, M Fraser 70no; H Morrison 4-55) and 3-0 bt United 243 (R Power 47, B Walker 43, C Hobbs 40, S Badger 37, H Binning 23; S O'Leary 5-57, C O'Leary 4-65) on first innings points.

P2 40

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black 75 (H Meyer 21; R Verma 4-23, L Singh 2-18, R McRae 2-22) lost to United 2nd XI 59-5 (C Meredith 13no; J Allpress 4-13) by five wickets.

Kaitoke 57 (R Donaldson 3-13, A Heap 3-20, J Trillo 2-8) lost to Wanganui Renegades 62-1 (J Trillo 43no) by nine wickets.

Tech Old Boys vs Marton Saracens abandoned.

Marist Bs vs Wanganui United 3rds abandoned.

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui abandoned.