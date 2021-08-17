Crews battle house fire in Taihape overnight

A Taihape fire started in the lounge. Photo / File

Fire crews from Rangitīkei and Ruapehu were called to a house fire in Moawhango, north of Taihape, early this morning.

Crews from Taihape arrived at 12.20am to find a well-alight fire in the lounge but everyone was out of the house when crews arrived.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the cause of the fire was not known.

Earlier, just before 9.30pm, Fire and Emergency was called to a shed fire in Taumarunui.

Crews arrived from Mananui and Taumarunui helped put out the fire.

They stayed at the scene for just over two and a half hours as they put out the flames.