Smoke alarm saves central Whanganui home after fire breaks out

Early detection by a smoke alarm enabled Whanganui firefighters to save a house. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters saved a central Whanganui villa from worse fire damage because the three people inside were alerted by a smoke alarm.

The fire started in the wall of the Bell St villa just before 11pm on August 14, acting station officer Geoff Moore said.

The family were in the bedroom when the smoke alarm went off and they went outside and rang Fire & Emergency NZ.

Another person sprayed water on the fire with a garden hose.

The prompt arrival of two appliances probably prevented the whole house going up, Moore said. Because the fire was in an outside wall it could also have spread to the house next door.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but stayed on for an hour and a half because they had to open up the wall to make sure it was out.

They disconnected power and gas from the house, and the family will not be able to return until their insurance company makes it habitable again.

That may not take long, Moore said, because the damage is not extreme.

It was "a simple fire in a wall" and is not suspicious.

"Luckily it was detected early with a smoke alarm. The family are very relieved they had them."