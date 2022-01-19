The Whanganui DHB is happy with the rate locals are getting their booster shot. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Health Board is less than 1000 doses away from 90 per cent of the region's population being double vaccinated.

According to figures from the DHB, the region needs just 852 doses to reach the target.

It is one of five DHBs, including Northland, Lakes, Tairāwhiti and West Coast, not at the 90 per cent mark.

A Whanganui DHB spokesperson said the uptake of boosters in the region had been very encouraging, delivering an average of more than 500 doses a day.

As of January 19, 23,352 people across the Whanganui DHB's area were eligible for the booster as they had their second vaccination more than four months ago.

Of those, 57 per cent have had their booster, which is higher than the national average.

For a full list of clinics offering boosters in the region, contact 0800 888 479 or visit the Whanganui DHB's Facebook page.

The spokesperson credited the community for having a "positive and proactive attitude" by getting their booster in the face of a potential Omicron outbreak.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield indicated that more restrictions were likely to be put in place as the country prepared for the inevitable Omicron outbreak.

Bloomfield said Omicron was a "different beast" from Delta.

Working from home and lowering the number of people allowed at gatherings were all back on the table, but he said the health response wouldn't necessarily be around more lockdowns.

Cabinet met on Wednesday afternoon to review the traffic light settings of regions around New Zealand, with an announcement expected on Thursday.

Currently, all of New Zealand apart from Northland is in the orange traffic light setting. Northland is in red.

The traffic light system has been in place for less than two months but experts are calling for a more suitable model to fight the Omicron variant of Covid.

Professor Michael Baker, of Otago University, said the system of red, orange or green lights was "far too crude" and Omicron required a more nuanced approach.

The Whanganui DHB hasn't had a positive Covid case since December 8. The case self-isolated in a supervised isolation quarantine (SIQ) facility.

There are no further locations of interest after locations in Bulls, Waiouru and Feilding popped up earlier in January.

More than 30,000 child doses were given to 5 to 11-year-olds throughout New Zealand across the first three days of the rollout to children.

Whanganui DHB said figures were yet to be released on how many children had been vaccinated at Te Rito, Whanganui's vaccination clinic in Victoria Ave, in the first three days of the rollout.

Te Rito is the only vaccination clinic in the Whanganui DHB region currently administering the children's vaccine. More locations and clinics are expected in the coming weeks.

Parents are advised to check the Book My Vaccine website or call the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 282926 to find a walk-in or drive-through near them or to make an appointment.