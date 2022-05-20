20 May, 2022 01:40 AM Quick Read

There are 76 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Whanganui district, the Ministry of Health reported today.

Of those, 57 cases are in Whanganui, six in Ruapehu and 13 in Rangitīkei.

This brings the active cases in the district to 636.

There are five people in hospital with Covid-19 in Whanganui.

There are 39 new confirmed cases in South Taranaki, and a current total of 327 active cases, the Whanganui District Health Board says.

Nationally, the ministry reported 7800 new community cases, and 401 people in hospital.

Another 17 people have died with Covid-19.