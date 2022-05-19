Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Whanganui

A thunderstorm watch is in place for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Whanganui.

The line of thunderstorms is coming from the southwest and heading northeast with the watch in place until 11am on Friday.

There's a potential for these thunderstorms to produce damaging wind gusts at an excess of 120km per hour, as well as large hail.

Metservice Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said wind gusts of this strength could cause structural damage including to trees and powerlines and can make driving hazardous.

"My advice would be to heed the severe thunderstorm watch and stay safe," Corrigan said.

"After 11am showery weather is expected to continue and there still remains the possibility of thunderstorms and hail after the current line of thunderstorms."

The showers are expected to continue into Saturday, with heavy showers and breaks in between with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Heading into Sunday and Monday, the showery weather is expected to continue with showers rolling in from the west that Whanganui is exposed to as well.

"We're expecting colder air to spread through the north island today so looking at an overnight low of eight degrees tonight and a high today of 16 degrees," Corrigan said.