The Ministry of Health reported 95 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region this Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two more people in the Whanganui region have died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

They were among 28 deaths reported nationally, including one person who died in February, five in March, 11 in April, and seven who died over the previous seven days.

There have now been 19 deaths with Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

The ministry also reported 95 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui area.

In total there are 581 active cases in the Whanganui District Health Board area.

There is one person in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, the ministry said.

Nationally the ministry reported 7970 new community cases of Covid-19.

Of those cases, 381 are in hospital.